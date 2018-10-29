Clock DVAFormed 1978
Clock DVA
1978
Clock DVA Biography (Wikipedia)
Clock DVA are an industrial, post-punk and EBM group from Sheffield, England. The group was formed in 1978 by Adolphus "Adi" Newton and Steven "Judd" Turner. Along with contemporaries Heaven 17, Clock DVA's name was inspired by the Russian-influenced Nadsat of Anthony Burgess' A Clockwork Orange; Dva is the Russian word for "two".
Sister (Radio 1 Session, 25 May 1983)
Beautiful Losers (Radio 1 Session, 25 May 1983)
4 Hours
Dark Encounter (Radio 1 Session, 25 May 1983)
Four Hours
