Natalie Grant
Born 21 December 1971
Natalie Grant
1971-12-21
Natalie Grant Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalie Diane Grant (born December 21, 1971) is a singer and songwriter of contemporary Christian music. She received the Gospel Music Association's Dove Award for Female Vocalist of the Year four consecutive years (2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009), and again in 2012. She has also been nominated for seven Grammy Awards (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018).
Natalie Grant Tracks
In Better Hands
In Better Hands
In Better Hands
Your Great Name
Your Great Name
Your Great Name
Alive
Alive
Alive
Be One
Be One
Be One
This Is Love
This Is Love
This Is Love
