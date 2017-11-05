Natalie Diane Grant (born December 21, 1971) is a singer and songwriter of contemporary Christian music. She received the Gospel Music Association's Dove Award for Female Vocalist of the Year four consecutive years (2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009), and again in 2012. She has also been nominated for seven Grammy Awards (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018).