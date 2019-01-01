RitaIsraeli pop singer and actress Rita Yahan-Farouz. Born 24 March 1962
Rita
1962-03-24
Rita Yahan-Farouz (Hebrew: ריטה יהאן-פרוז, Persian: ریتا جهانفروز; English: Rita Jahanforuz; b. March 24, 1962), known as Rita, is an Israeli pop singer and actress.
In 2011, she became popular in Iran after the release of various pop records which she sings in her native Persian language. In 2012, her album All My Joys, also sung in Persian, was popular in Israel and Iran, going gold in Israel after three weeks. She has since been referred to as a cultural ambassador between Israeli and Iranian citizens, and states she hopes to "puncture the wall of tension" between their countries.
