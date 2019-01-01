The DevotionsFormed 1960
The Devotions
1960
The Devotions Biography (Wikipedia)
The Devotions are an American doo wop group. Their single of a novelty song called "Rip Van Winkle" was released in 1961 on Delta Records; the tune was re-released on Roulette Records in 1962 and again on Roulette in 1963. The tune became a hit on the third release, peaking at #36 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1964.
