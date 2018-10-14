TesseracTBritish djent band. Formed 2005
TesseracT
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05xy67g.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1ec4765-e5da-4591-8b50-a8ff9627dda8
TesseracT Biography (Wikipedia)
Tesseract (often stylized as TesseracT) are a British progressive metal band from Milton Keynes, England. The band, formed in 2003, consists of Daniel Tompkins (lead vocals), Alec "Acle" Kahney (lead guitar & producer), James Monteith (rhythm guitar), Amos Williams (bass, backing vocals), and Jay Postones (drums, percussion). The band is currently signed to Kscope. They are credited as one of the bands to pioneer the djent movement in progressive metal.[citation needed] As of 2018, Tesseract have released four studio albums: One, Altered State, Polaris, and Sonder, as well as a live album, Odyssey/Scala, and the extended plays Concealing Fate, Perspective and Errai.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
TesseracT Tracks
Sort by
Juno
TesseracT
Juno
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy67g.jpglink
Juno
Last played on
King
TesseracT
King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy67g.jpglink
King
Last played on
Luminary
TesseracT
Luminary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xxg05.jpglink
Luminary
Last played on
Smile
TesseracT
Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy8n3.jpglink
Smile
Last played on
Survival
TesseracT
Survival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy7nc.jpglink
Survival
Last played on
Messenger
TesseracT
Messenger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy7nc.jpglink
Messenger
Last played on
Of Mind: Nocturne
TesseracT
Of Mind: Nocturne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy67g.jpglink
Of Matter - Proxy/Retrospect (BBC Maida Vale Session)
TesseracT
Of Matter - Proxy/Retrospect (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy67g.jpglink
Of Mind - Nocturne (BBC Maida Vale Session)
TesseracT
Of Mind - Nocturne (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy67g.jpglink
Singularity
TesseracT
Singularity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy67g.jpglink
Singularity
Last played on
Nocturne
TesseracT
Nocturne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy67g.jpglink
Nocturne
Last played on
Concealing Fate Part Four - Perfection
TesseracT
Concealing Fate Part Four - Perfection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy67g.jpglink
Nascent
TesseracT
Nascent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy67g.jpglink
Nascent
Last played on
Deception
TesseracT
Deception
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy67g.jpglink
Deception
Last played on
Deception Concealing fate Part II
TesseracT
Deception Concealing fate Part II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy67g.jpglink
TesseracT Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist