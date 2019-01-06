Ronnie CarrollBorn 18 August 1934. Died 13 April 2015
Ronnie Carroll
1934-08-18
Ronnie Carroll Biography
Ronnie Carroll (born Ronald Cleghorn; 18 August 1934 – 13 April 2015) was a Northern Irish singer, entertainer and political candidate.
Ronnie Carroll Tracks
Roses Are Red
Ronnie Carroll
Roses Are Red
Roses Are Red
Roses Are Red (My Love)
Ronnie Carroll
Roses Are Red (My Love)
Roses Are Red (My Love)
Say Wonderful Things
Ronnie Carroll
Say Wonderful Things
Say Wonderful Things
The Wisdom Of A Fool
Ronnie Carroll
The Wisdom Of A Fool
The Wisdom Of A Fool
Dear heart
Ronnie Carroll
Dear heart
Dear heart
The One I Love Belongs To Somebody Else
Ronnie Carroll
The One I Love Belongs To Somebody Else
The One I Love Belongs To Somebody Else
Mary Rose
Ronnie Carroll
Mary Rose
Mary Rose
Pick Yourself Up
Ronnie Carroll
Pick Yourself Up
Pick Yourself Up
Someone to watch over me
Ronnie Carroll
Someone to watch over me
Someone to watch over me
Danny boy
Ronnie Carroll
Danny boy
Danny boy
It Had To Be You
Ronnie Carroll
It Had To Be You
It Had To Be You
Stardust
Ronnie Carroll
Stardust
Stardust
The Very Thought Of You
Ronnie Carroll
The Very Thought Of You
The Very Thought Of You
A House Is Not A Home
Ronnie Carroll
A House Is Not A Home
A House Is Not A Home
Thou Swell
Ronnie Carroll
Thou Swell
Thou Swell
In the wee Small Hours
Ronnie Carroll
In the wee Small Hours
In the wee Small Hours
Walk Hand In Hand
Ronnie Carroll
Walk Hand In Hand
Walk Hand In Hand
Ring A Ding Girl
Ronnie Carroll
Ring A Ding Girl
Ring A Ding Girl
Breezin' Along With The Breeze
Ronnie Carroll
Breezin' Along With The Breeze
Breezin' Along With The Breeze
