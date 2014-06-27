MC GuimêBorn 10 December 1982
MC Guimê
1982-12-10
MC Guimê Biography
Guilherme Aparecido Dantas, better known by his stage name MC Guimê, is a Brazilian funk singer (born December 10, 1992). He has been nominated for several awards such as Europe Music Awards, Kids Choice Awards, Meus Prêmios Nick (KCA's Brazil), Prêmio Multishow, and Dubai Music Awards.[citation needed]
MC Guimê Tracks
Pais Do Fuetbol
