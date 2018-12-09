Walter Jackson (March 19, 1938 – June 20, 1983) was an American soul ballad singer who had a string of hits on the US R&B chart between the mid-1960s and early 1980s. His biggest successes included "It's All Over" in 1964, "It's An Uphill Climb To The Bottom" in 1966 and "Feelings", a cover of the Morris Albert pop hit, in 1976.