Miranda KeysAustralian soprano
Miranda Keys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1df78bf-360e-4b52-a262-a27ed7067ec9
Miranda Keys Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e38wrz
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-31T00:25:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01x7w7h.jpg
31
Aug
2014
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejzwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-31T00:25:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025v9tp.jpg
31
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 6: Strauss – Der Rosenkavalier
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6x2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-22T00:25:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023fnn8.jpg
22
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 6: Strauss – Der Rosenkavalier
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq3fxj
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-12T00:25:07
12
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist