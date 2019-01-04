Stereolab were an English-French avant-pop band formed in London in 1990. Led by the songwriting team of Tim Gane and Lætitia Sadier, the group's music combined influences from krautrock, lounge and 1960s pop music, often incorporating a repetitive motorik beat with heavy use of vintage electronic keyboards and female vocals sung in English and French. The band also drew from funk, jazz and Brazilian music, and were one of the first artists to be dubbed "post-rock". They are regarded among the most innovative and influential groups of the 1990s.

Stereolab was formed by Gane (guitar/keyboards) and Sadier (vocals/keyboards/guitar) after the break-up of McCarthy. The two were romantically involved for several years and were the group's only consistent members. Drawing from Surrealist and Situationist movements, their songs were politically and philosophically charged, leading some critics to describe the group as Marxists, an accusation that Gane and Sadier denied. On stage, the band played in a more feedback-driven and guitar-oriented style. Other longtime members included 1992 addition Mary Hansen (backing vocals/keyboards/guitar), who remained in the line-up until her accidental death in 2002, and 1993 addition Andy Ramsay (drums), who was still with the band as of 2009. The High Llamas' leader Sean O'Hagan (guitar/keyboards) was also a member from 1993 to 1994 and continued appearing on later records for occasional guest appearances.