The Halos were an American doo wop group from The Bronx.

The group formed with members Al Cleveland, J.R. Bailey, Harold Johnson, and Arthur Crier (bass). Phil Johnson replaced J.R. Bailey shortly after the recording of "Nag". (Bailey later joined The Cadillacs.)

The group got its start as session musicians, backing up vocalists recorded by producer Morty Craft. Their first single, "L-O-V-E", was released in 1960 under the name The Craftys. Their second release, "Nag", became a hit, reaching #25 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1961. Further singles were not successful, but the group continued as a studio ensemble, appearing on the Phil Spector-produced tunes "Pretty Little Angel Eyes" by Curtis Lee and "Every Breath I Take" by Gene Pitney, as well as Barry Mann's Who Put the Bomp.

Member Arthur Crier's son, Keith "Sabu" Crier, was later a member of GQ, and his grandson is Keith Sweat.