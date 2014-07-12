Hubert RostaingBorn 17 September 1918. Died 10 June 1990
Hubert Rostaing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1918-09-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1ddcc96-1518-414c-b820-258a64abdf84
Hubert Rostaing Biography (Wikipedia)
Hubert Rostaing (17 September 1918 – 10 June 1990) was a jazz clarinetist and tenor saxophonist. He also did film composition and classical music.
He began in Algiers with the "Red Hotters" and later moved to Paris. He might be best known for playing clarinet or saxophone in Django Reinhardt's quintet. His most known performance in that role might be his playing clarinet on Nuages. He later led a band, but after 1962 left jazz for film composing and classical music. He was orchestrator, conductor, or arranger for over 20 French films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hubert Rostaing Tracks
Sort by
Billie's Bounce
Billy Taylor, Hubert Rostaing, Jean-Jacques Tilché, Tyree Glenn, Tyree Glenn, Buford Oliver, Peanuts Holland, Don Byas & Jean Bouchéty
Billie's Bounce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Billie's Bounce
Composer
Last played on
Hubert Rostaing Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist