Véronique Sanson (full name, Véronique Marie Line Sanson, born 24 April 1949 in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France) is a three-time Victoires de la Musique Award-winning French singer-songwriter, musician, and producer with an avid following in her native country.

She brings a very personal vocal style to the singing of French pop songs: Her voice has a very strong vibrato.

Ten years after Barbara, Véronique Sanson became one of the very first French female singer-songwriters to break into stardom with her debut album Amoureuse in 1972. She also became one of the most successful and most prominent members of the Seventies "Nouvelle chanson française" ("New French chanson"), alongside Alain Souchon, Bernard Lavilliers, Jacques Higelin, Yves Simon, Michel Polnareff, Catherine Lara, Yves Duteil, Maxime Le Forestier, Renaud, William Sheller, Michel Jonasz, Michel Berger, Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine, Louis Chédid, or Francis Cabrel. Unlike most previous French artists of the Sixties Yé-yé era, who mostly released EPs consisting of a collection of singles, B-sides and covers, Sanson and her counterparts of the "nouvelle chanson française" established the dominance of singer-songwriters on the Seventies French charts thanks to albums with full-length artistic statements.