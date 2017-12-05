Nicholas IsherwoodBass singer
Nicholas Isherwood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1daf2ba-5b96-46fa-9972-9408a22293bf
Nicholas Isherwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Isherwood is US-born bass singer, who specialises in contemporary and baroque music. Notable roles include "Lucifer" in the world premieres of Stockhausen’s Montag, Dienstag, and Freitag from Licht at La Scala and the Leipzig Opera, and in Donnerstag aus Licht at Covent Garden.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicholas Isherwood Tracks
Sort by
Sonntag Aus Licht - Düfte - Zeichen
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Sonntag Aus Licht - Düfte - Zeichen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm36.jpglink
Sonntag Aus Licht - Düfte - Zeichen
Last played on
Back to artist