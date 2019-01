Musée Mécanique is an American band based in Portland, Oregon, fronted by singer-songwriters Micah Rabwin and Sean Ogilvie. The band's debut LP Hold This Ghost was released 30 September 2008 on Frog Stand Records of Brooklyn, New York and in 2010 on Souterrain Transmissions of Berlin, Germany. The 2014 album From the Shores of Sleep was released by the Portland indie label Tender Loving Empire and in Europe by Glitterhouse Records.