Andy GibbBorn 5 March 1958. Died 10 March 1988
Andy Gibb Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Roy Gibb (5 March 1958 – 10 March 1988) was an English singer, songwriter, performer, and teen idol. He was the younger brother of the Bee Gees: Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb.
Gibb came to international prominence in the late 1970s with six singles that reached the Top 10 in the United States, starting with "I Just Want to Be Your Everything" (1977), followed by three other top 20 singles. Gibb's success was brief due to drug addiction and depression. He died just five days after his 30th birthday.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Gibb Tracks
(Our Love) Don't Throw It All Away
(Our Love) Don't Throw It All Away
(Our Love) Don't Throw It All Away
An Everlasting Love
An Everlasting Love
An Everlasting Love
Shadow Dancing
Shadow Dancing
Shadow Dancing
I Just Want To Be Your Everything
I Just Want To Be Your Everything
I Just Want To Be Your Everything
