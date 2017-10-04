Momo Kodama (児玉 桃 Kodama Momo, born 1972) is a Japanese classical pianist. She was born in Osaka but grew up in Europe, attending the Conservatoire de Paris with older sister Mari. She made her debut in 1991 with the Berkeley Symphony Orchestra and was the youngest winner of the International Piano Competition in Munich at age 19. Since then she has performed with various symphonic orchestras and cultural festival in Europe and Latin America and has released six recordings.