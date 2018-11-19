Michael ChanceBritish countertenor. Born 7 March 1955
Michael Chance
1955-03-07
Michael Chance Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Chance CBE (born 7 March 1955) is an English countertenor and the founder and Artistic Director of The Grange Festival.
Michael Chance Tracks
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Crucifixus; Et resurrexit)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Come Ye Sons of Art, away (Chorus & Sound the Trumpet)
Henry Purcell
Heth-Teth (Deuxième Leçon de Ténèbres)
François Couperin
No grave for woe
Philip Rosseter
St Matthew Passion 'Erbarme Dich, mein Gott'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ensemble
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion)
Johann Sebastian Bach
An Evening Hymn
Henry Purcell
Lamentatio II (Lamentationes pro die Mercurii Sancto)
Jan Dismas Zelenka
Ensemble
Esther - oratorio vers. 1718: The Lord our enemy has slain
George Frideric Handel
Cantata BWV132 'Bereitet die Wege, bereitet die Bahn'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Bereite dir, Jesu (Cantata BWV 147)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Welcome to all the pleasures
Henry Purcell
Choir
The Life of this World
Stuart MacRae
Performer
Welcome to all the pleasures - ode for St Cecilia's Day Z.339
Henry Purcell
Choir
M. Thomas Collier his Galiard
John Dowland
M. Henry Noell his Galiard
John Dowland
Cantata No 147, Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben
Johann Sebastian Bach
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Israel in Egypt, HWV54: Part I: Aria: Their land brought forth frogs
George Frideric Handel
Night at the Chinese Opera: Act III Prisoners' Chorus
Judith Weir
Come, ye sons of art, away: Come, ye sons of art, away; Sound the trumpet
Henry Purcell
Sind Blitze, sind Donner in Wolken verschwunden? (St Matthew Passion)
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Sypres Curten Of The Night
Thomas Campion
Erbarme Dich (St Matthew Passion)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata 70, Wachet! Betet! Betet! Wachet!: excerpt from part 1
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV61
Johann Sebastian Bach
Matthauspassion (BWV.244), no.47; Erbarme dich [aria]
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata 66 'Erfreut euch, ihr Herzen, BWV 66 (Nos. 5 and 6)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Fin like a flower
Anna Meredith
There is a garden in her face
Thomas Campion
Sound The Trumpet, Z323
Henry Purcell
Cuius animam; O quam tristis (Stabat Mater, RV 621)
Antonio Vivaldi
Henry Purcell
Choir
Matthauspassion (BWV.244), Part 2; no.47; Erbarme dich [aria]
Johann Sebastian Bach
Singer
Qui sedes; Quoniam tu solus (Missa Dei Filii)
Jan Dismas Zelenka
Choir
Mass in F major BWV.233: Gloria
Johann Sebastian Bach
This is the record of John
London Early Music Group, Orlando Gibbons, Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, John Butt & Sir Philip Ledger
Performer
Ovunque il pie rivolgo (Giasone: Act 3)
Francesco Cavalli
Can she excuse my wrongs
Michael Chance
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Proms Chamber Music 07
Victoria & Albert Museum
Proms 2000: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 58
Royal Albert Hall
