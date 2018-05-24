Test IciclesFormed 2004. Disbanded February 2006
Test Icicles
2004
Test Icicles Biography (Wikipedia)
Test Icicles were a short-lived dance-punk band that formed in England, primarily influenced by indie rock but containing musical elements from a variety of genres (notably hip hop, crossover thrash and punk). The band was formed in 2004 by Rory Attwell and Sam Mehran, who were later joined by Devonte Hynes. Hynes and Mehran were both 18 years old at the time of the band's inception. The group has since become notable due to the later success of its members.
Test Icicles Tracks
Circle Square Triangle
What's Your Damage
Boa VS Python
Circle Triangle Square
