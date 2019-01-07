Very few world-beating artists make their television debut before their band even has a song to sing, and yet that’s how Ronan Keating and the fledgling Boyzone started, dancing, not especially well, on Ireland’s Late Late Show in 1993. That band went on to become one of the biggest pop successes of the 1990s; Top of the Pops regulars who released four No.1 albums and 16 top three singles, including Father and Son (the song he sang when he auditioned for the band), No Matter What, Love Me For a Reason and the 1999 Red Nose Day single When The Going Gets Tough.

Ronan Keating’s solo career began in 1999, with the No.1 ballad When You Say Nothing At All, from the soundtrack to the movie Notting Hill. His debut solo album Ronan arrived a year later, featuring the blissful Life is a Rollercoaster and establishing him as both a balladeer of devastating sincerity and cheerful pop philosopher. This feat was to be repeated on 2002’s album Destination, with the singles Lovin’ Each Day and If Tomorrow Never Comes.

Now firmly established on his own, Ronan went back to Boyzone in 2007, with the band making their first appearance on that year’s Children in Need. A stadium tour and the singles Love You Anyway and Better soon followed. However, Stephen Gately’s sudden death in 2009 was a shock to the band and fans alike. A year later, devastated, the band released the album Brother in his honour.

Each of Ronan’s solo albums (including Turn It On, Bring You Home, Fires and Time of my Life) have featured collaborations with some of music’s greatest songwriters, from Barry Gibb to Elton John, and in 2011 he recorded the covers album When Ronan Met Burt, produced by Burt Bacharach. He even managed a live rendition of Phil Collins’s Another Day in Paradise in front of the song’s creator on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show in 2016.

He has also been a popular judge on the Australian versions of The X Factor and The Voice, with encouraging words for hopeful stars, as one would expect, given his own early TV experiences.