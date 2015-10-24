Serú Girán was an Argentine rock supergroup. Formed in 1978, the group consisted of Charly García (keyboards, synthesizers and vocals), David Lebón (guitars and vocals), Pedro Aznar (electric and fretless bass and vocals) and Oscar Moro (drums and percussion). It is considered one of the best in the history of Rock en español, both musically and conceptually, including the staging. It is also renowned for the virtuosity of its musicians.