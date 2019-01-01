LANY
LANY Biography (Wikipedia)
LANY (an acronym for "Los Angeles New York") is an American indie pop band from Los Angeles, formed in 2014. The band consists of Paul Jason Klein, Charles Leslie "Les" Priest, and Jake Clifford Goss.
LANY Tracks
Thick And Thin
Thick And Thin
Super Far
Super Far
Thru These Tears
Thru These Tears
ILYSB
ILYSB
I Love You So Bad
I Love You So Bad
Yea, Babe, No way
Yea, Babe, No way
Where The Hell Are My Friends?
Upcoming Events
6
Mar
2019
LANY
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
8
Mar
2019
LANY
Limelight, Belfast, UK
10
Mar
2019
LANY
Northumbria University Student Union, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
11
Mar
2019
LANY
Student Union, Leeds Beckett University, Headingley Campus, Leeds, UK
12
Mar
2019
LANY
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
