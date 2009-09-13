Tony BrittonBorn 9 June 1924
Tony Britton Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Edward Lowry "Tony" Britton (born 9 June 1924) is an English actor. He is the father of presenter Fern Britton, scriptwriter Cherry Britton and actor Jasper Britton.
I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
