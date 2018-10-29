Thomas LupoBorn 1571. Died December 1627
Thomas Lupo
1571
Thomas Lupo Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Lupo (baptised 7 August 1571 – probably December 1627) was an English composer and viol player of the late Elizabethan and Jacobean eras. Along with Orlando Gibbons, John Coprario, and Alfonso Ferrabosco, he was one of the principal developers of the repertory for viol consort.
Thomas Lupo Tracks
Almain
Shows and nightly revels
Fantasia in 5 parts
Fantasy Air à 4 No 7
Fantasia a6 No.9
Fantasia a 6 no. 9 in G major
Music for a Masque II and III
Fantasia in 3 parts No.20
Ardo Si
Pavan in 3 parts no.26
