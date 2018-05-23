Anni Rossi
Anni Rossi Biography
Anni Rossi is an American singer, songwriter and producer from Minnesota, currently living in Brooklyn, New York. She is notable for playing an electric-viola that was handcrafted from a tree branch by former Swans percussionist Thor Harris. Rossi adopts modern guitar and bass techniques and applies them to this instrument, as well as traditional viola styles. In recent years her music has evolved to incorporate elements of RnB and electronic music.
Get Me Workin
Carousel (6 MUSIC SESSION 07/05/2018)
Carousel (6 MUSIC SESSION 07/05/2018)
Blood Runs Down Your Brow (6 MUSIC SESSION 07/05/2018)
Hatchet
West Coast
Prarie Swing
Arctic Swing - 6 Music Session 17.01.2008
Switchblade
Crushing Limbs
the West Coast
Land Majestic
Texan Planes
Sandstorm
Safety Of Objects
Glaciers
