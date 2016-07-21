Giuseppe VerdiBorn 10 October 1813. Died 27 January 1901
Giuseppe Verdi Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe Fortunino Francesco Verdi (9 or 10 October 1813 – 27 January 1901) was an Italian opera composer. He was born near Busseto to a provincial family of moderate means, and developed a musical education with the help of a local patron. Verdi came to dominate the Italian opera scene after the era of Vincenzo Bellini, Gaetano Donizetti, and Gioachino Rossini, whose works significantly influenced him. By his 30s, he had become one of the pre-eminent opera composers in history.
In his early operas, Verdi demonstrated a sympathy with the Risorgimento movement which sought the unification of Italy. He also participated briefly as an elected politician. The chorus "Va, pensiero" from his early opera Nabucco (1842), and similar choruses in later operas, were much in the spirit of the unification movement, and the composer himself became esteemed as a representative of these ideals. An intensely private person, Verdi, however, did not seek to ingratiate himself with popular movements and as he became professionally successful was able to reduce his operatic workload and sought to establish himself as a landowner in his native region. He surprised the musical world by returning, after his success with the opera Aida (1871), with three late masterpieces: his Requiem (1874), and the operas Otello (1887) and Falstaff (1893).
Overture - Nabucco
Overture (La Forza del Destino)
Don Carlos Act III, Scene II: Rodrigo, Marquis of Posa's aria 'Per me giunto'
Requiem
Aroldo - Overture
Falstaff, Act I: "Ehi! paggio... L'Onore! Ladri!"
Overture to La Forza del destino
La forza del destino: Overture (Sinfonia)
La Traviata: Act 2 - O mio rimorso (cabaletta)
La Traviata: Act II - De'miei bollenti spiriti
La Traviata: Libiamo
Nabucco: Va Pensiero
Act I Posa in pace
Requiem: Dies irae
O terra, addio (Aida)
La traviata (Act 3 Prelude)
Restate! Presso all mia persona, Duet between King of Spain and Posa, from Don Carlos (end of Act 2)
Ballet; Grand March (Aida)
Nabucco - Va, pensiero, sull'ali (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves)
Overture, Il finto Stanislao
La Traviata - Sempre libero
Duet: Tardo per gli anni, e tremulo (Attila & Ezio) from the prologue to Attila
Plebe! Patrizi! (Simon Boccanegra)
Ballet music from Otello, Act III
Act IV: V'ho ingannato, colpevole fui
Ernani (Act 1: Evviva)
Simon Boccanegra - Council Chamber scene from end of Act 1
Di Provenza il mar (La Traviata)
Bella figlia dell'amore (Rigoletto)
Filippo's aria "Ella giammai m'amo!" from Don Carlo (Act 3)
Macbeth - Che faceste? dite su! (Witches' Chorus)(Act I)
Vieni! t'affretta!
Allegro agitato espressivo (Un ballo in maschera)
String Quartet in E minor
La Traviata: Act 2 - Dance of the Gypsies
Anvil Chrous (Il Trovatore)
Commedia (The Lady and the Fool)
Quattro pezzi sacri
Rigoletto (paraphrase de concert for piano) (S.434)
String Quartet in E Minor, movement ii
Otello - Ave Maria
Va Pensieri chorus from Nabucco
"Caro nome" Gilda's aria from Act I, scene ii of Rigoletto
Act I, Scene 1: Questa o quella
Aida: Act IV, Scene 2
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
La donna è mobile (Rigoletto)
Celeste Aida (Aida)
Gioachino Rossini: Overture to William Tell
Giacomo Puccini: In questa reggia from Turandot (extract)
Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore
It's Christmas Eve, and somewhere two Bohemians are falling in love...
Puccini: Il Tabarro
Puccini
"And I have never loved life so much!"
Rossini: The Barber of Seville
Puccini: La fanciulla del West
A little Rossini showstopper