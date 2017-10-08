Gerry Fitzgerald
Gerry Fitzgerald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1bc8bb7-f97c-41ec-9551-9302a1910608
Gerry Fitzgerald Tracks
Sort by
She Wore a Little Jacket
Gerry Fitzgerald
She Wore a Little Jacket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Wore a Little Jacket
Last played on
So Rare
Felix Mendelssohn
So Rare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
So Rare
Last played on
Gerry Fitzgerald Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist