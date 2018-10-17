Henri Ledroit (Villacourt, 1946 - Nancy, France, 1988) was a French counter-tenor, the first in France of the modern revival in that voice range. Originally training to be a baritone in 1972 he met Alfred Deller and decided to train as a countertenor. He made many of the earliest recordings of pieces later to become standards of baroque countertenor repertoire - for example his Orphée Descendant aux Enfers of M.-A. Charpentier.