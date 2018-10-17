Henri LedroitBorn 1946. Died 1988
Henri Ledroit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1b54b91-ab2b-4614-9b1b-3be81bab1d19
Henri Ledroit Biography (Wikipedia)
Henri Ledroit (Villacourt, 1946 - Nancy, France, 1988) was a French counter-tenor, the first in France of the modern revival in that voice range. Originally training to be a baritone in 1972 he met Alfred Deller and decided to train as a countertenor. He made many of the earliest recordings of pieces later to become standards of baroque countertenor repertoire - for example his Orphée Descendant aux Enfers of M.-A. Charpentier.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Henri Ledroit Tracks
Sort by
La Sonnerie de Sainte-Genevieve du Mont de Paris
Marin Marais
La Sonnerie de Sainte-Genevieve du Mont de Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Sonnerie de Sainte-Genevieve du Mont de Paris
Last played on
Le Depit genereux - cantata for voice and continuo
Michel Pignolet de Montéclair
Le Depit genereux - cantata for voice and continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Depit genereux - cantata for voice and continuo
Last played on
Plainte d'Armide from Les Amours deguises
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Plainte d'Armide from Les Amours deguises
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Plainte d'Armide from Les Amours deguises
Last played on
Tombeau pour Monsr. de Lully
Marin Marais
Tombeau pour Monsr. de Lully
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tombeau pour Monsr. de Lully
Last played on
Leandre et Hero - cantata
Louis‐Nicolas Clérambault
Leandre et Hero - cantata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leandre et Hero - cantata
Last played on
Henri Ledroit Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist