Esben and the WitchBrighton-based trio. Formed 2008
Esben and the Witch Biography (Wikipedia)
Esben and the Witch are a British three piece rock band formed in Brighton in 2008. consisting of Rachel Davies (vocals, bass), Thomas Fisher (guitar), and Daniel Copeman (drums, electronics - formerly guitar). Their name comes from the Danish fairytale, "Esben and the Witch".
After a self-released 33 EP in 2009 and a limited seven-inch single "Lucia, at the Precipice" in February 2010, the band signed with Matador Records. The band's debut single for the label, "Marching Song", was released in October 2010, followed by their debut album Violet Cries in January 2011. The band's second album, Wash the Sins Not Only the Face, was released in January 2013. In June 2014 the band announced their third album A New Nature, the first to be released on their own Nostromo Records label. The band signed to independent French metal label, Season of Mist, in July 2016.
Esben and the Witch Tracks
Seclusion
The Unspoiled
Hexagons IV (6 Music 2 Feb 2011)
Marching Song (6 Music 2 Feb 2011)
Chorea (6 Music Session, 2 Feb 2011)
Slow Wave
No Dog (6 Music session, 7 Apr 2014)
No Dog
Dig Your Fingers In
BLOOD TEACHINGS
Those Dreadful Hammers
Smashed To Pieces
The Fall of Glorieta Mountain
When The Head Splits
Despair
Yelow Wood
Deathwaltz
Esben and the Witch Links
Similar Artists
