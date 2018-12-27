Deep Dish are an American electronic music duo, consisting of Ali "Dubfire" Shirazinia and Sharam Tayebi. Based in Washington, D.C., they are well known for providing house or dance remixes of tracks of famous artists such as Madonna, Janet Jackson, Cher, Stevie Nicks and Gabrielle, and for its live DJ sets. Its collaborations and remixing abilities first came to attention with their seminal 1995 remix of De'Lacy's "Hideaway". Deep Dish's album Junk Science was released in 1998. The duo were nominated for a Grammy for their remix of Madonna's "Music", and won a "Best Remixed Recording" Grammy for their remix of Dido's "Thank You". In 2006, the DJs disbanded and moved to solo careers. They regrouped in 2014, and have released a new single "Quincy".