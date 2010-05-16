Pinky TomlinBorn 9 September 1907. Died 12 December 1987
Pinky Tomlin
1907-09-09
Pinky Tomlin Biography (Wikipedia)
Truman Virgil "Pinky" Tomlin (September 9, 1907 – December 12, 1987) was a singer, songwriter, bandleader, and actor of the 1930s and 1940s. In addition to performing in occasional motion pictures, he wrote and published 22 songs, several of which were in the top ten on the "Hit Parade". A song he had written in 1938, "In Ole Oklahoma", was named as Oklahoma’s state song by the Oklahoma State Junior Chamber of Commerce.
