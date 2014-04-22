The Number Twelve Looks Like YouHardcore punk band. Formed 2003. Disbanded 2010
The Number Twelve Looks Like You
2003
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Number Twelve Looks Like You is an American mathcore band formed in Bergen County, New Jersey, in 2002. The band went on a six-year hiatus in 2010. In May 2016, they performed a secret show and then announced their reunion.
Sharon Shouldn't
