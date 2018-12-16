Gene WatsonUS country singer. Born 11 October 1943
Gene Watson
Gene Watson Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Gene Watson (born October 11, 1943) is an American country singer. He is most famous for his 1975 hit "Love in the Hot Afternoon," his 1981 #1 hit "Fourteen Carat Mind," and his signature 1979 song "Farewell Party." Watson's long career has notched five number ones, 23 top tens and over 76 charted singles.
Gene Watson Tracks
Speakin' of the Angel
Speakin' of the Angel
Mama Sold Roses
Mama Sold Roses
Paper Rosie
Paper Rosie
I'd Settle For Just Crossing Her Mind
I'd Settle For Just Crossing Her Mind
Wrong Way to Find Mr. Right
Wrong Way to Find Mr. Right
Glass Hearts
Glass Hearts
Fourteen Carat Mind
Fourteen Carat Mind
Ain't No Fun To Be Alone In San Antone
Carmen
Carmen
Got No Reason Now For Goin Home
Got No Reason Now For Goin Home
Because You Believed In Me
Because You Believed In Me
Missing You Just Started Hitting Home
Missing You Just Started Hitting Home
Dreams Of A Dreamer
Dreams Of A Dreamer
She Found The Key
She Found The Key
No One Will Ever Know
No One Will Ever Know
Your Uncharted Mind
Your Uncharted Mind
Nothing Sure Looked Good On You
Nothing Sure Looked Good On You
Old Loves Never Die
Old Loves Never Die
Bedroom Ballad
Bedroom Ballad
Farewell Party
The Old Man And His Horn
The Old Man And His Horn
One Hell Of A Heartache
One Hell Of A Heartache
You Could Know As Much about a Stranger
You Could Know As Much about a Stranger
Flowers
Flowers
He's Back In Texas
He's Back In Texas
When A Man Can't Get A Woman Off His Mind
Ashes To Ashes
Ashes To Ashes
Pick the Wildwood Flower
Pick the Wildwood Flower
Youre Out Doing What Im Here Doing Without
Raisin' Cane in Texas
Raisin' Cane in Texas
Enough Of You
Enough Of You
