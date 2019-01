Gary Gene Watson (born October 11, 1943) is an American country singer. He is most famous for his 1975 hit "Love in the Hot Afternoon," his 1981 #1 hit "Fourteen Carat Mind," and his signature 1979 song "Farewell Party." Watson's long career has notched five number ones, 23 top tens and over 76 charted singles.

