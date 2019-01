John Mahon (born January 23, 1955) is a professional percussionist and backing vocalist, most noted for his work with Elton John. He grew up in Canton, Ohio, and was attracted to music when he joined a local drum/bugle club. He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1973. He has toured with Elton John since 1997.

