John Mahon
John Mahon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1a58129-e78a-4635-bc31-01ae11ad8590
John Mahon Biography (Wikipedia)
John Mahon (born January 23, 1955) is a professional percussionist and backing vocalist, most noted for his work with Elton John. He grew up in Canton, Ohio, and was attracted to music when he joined a local drum/bugle club. He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1973. He has toured with Elton John since 1997.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Mahon Tracks
Sort by
Paddy McGinty's Goat
John Mahon
Paddy McGinty's Goat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paddy McGinty's Goat
Last played on
Back to artist