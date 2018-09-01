T‐Bone WalkerUS blues musician & songwriter, 1910-1975. Born 28 May 1910. Died 16 March 1975
T‐Bone Walker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrb4.jpg
1910-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1a3fb4a-fff6-4556-a290-3704b109da90
T‐Bone Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Thibeaux "T-Bone" Walker (May 28, 1910 – March 16, 1975) was an American blues guitarist, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who was a pioneer and innovator of the jump blues and electric blues sound. In 2011, Rolling Stone magazine ranked him number 67 on its list of "The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
T‐Bone Walker Tracks
Play On Little Girl
T‐Bone Walker
Play On Little Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Play On Little Girl
Last played on
Call It Stormy Monday
T‐Bone Walker
Call It Stormy Monday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p6s1v.jpglink
Call It Stormy Monday
Last played on
Three Corn Patches
T‐Bone Walker
Three Corn Patches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Stormy Monday Blues
T‐Bone Walker
Stormy Monday Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Stormy Monday Blues
Last played on
Alimony Blues
T‐Bone Walker
Alimony Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Alimony Blues
Last played on
Vietnam
T‐Bone Walker
Vietnam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Vietnam
Last played on
Mean Old World
T‐Bone Walker
Mean Old World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Mean Old World
Last played on
Woman You Must Be Crazy (Live at Jazz At The Philharmonic)
T‐Bone Walker
Woman You Must Be Crazy (Live at Jazz At The Philharmonic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
T-Bone Blues
T‐Bone Walker
T-Bone Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
T-Bone Blues
Last played on
Call It Stormy Monday (But Tuesday Is Just As Bad)
T‐Bone Walker
Call It Stormy Monday (But Tuesday Is Just As Bad)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
The Sun Went Down
T‐Bone Walker
The Sun Went Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
The Sun Went Down
Last played on
Goin' To Chicago (Jazz at The Philharmonic in London 1969)
T‐Bone Walker
Goin' To Chicago (Jazz at The Philharmonic in London 1969)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Goin' To Funky Town
T‐Bone Walker
Goin' To Funky Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Goin' To Funky Town
Last played on
Inspiration Blues
T‐Bone Walker
Inspiration Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Inspiration Blues
Last played on
It's A Low Down Dirty Deal
T‐Bone Walker
It's A Low Down Dirty Deal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
It's A Low Down Dirty Deal
Last played on
Strollin` With Bones
T‐Bone Walker
Strollin` With Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Strollin` With Bones
Last played on
Lonesome Woman Blues - Alternate Version 2
T‐Bone Walker
Lonesome Woman Blues - Alternate Version 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
I Walked Away
T‐Bone Walker
I Walked Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
I Walked Away
Last played on
T-Bone Shuffle
T‐Bone Walker
T-Bone Shuffle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
T-Bone Shuffle
Last played on
She's Going To Ruin Me
T‐Bone Walker
She's Going To Ruin Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
She's Going To Ruin Me
Last played on
Plain Old Down House Blues
T‐Bone Walker
Plain Old Down House Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Plain Old Down House Blues
Last played on
The Hustle Is On (78 Rpm Version)
T‐Bone Walker
The Hustle Is On (78 Rpm Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
The Hustle Is On (78 Rpm Version)
Last played on
I Get So Weary
T‐Bone Walker
I Get So Weary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
I Get So Weary
Last played on
T-Bone Jumps Again
T‐Bone Walker
T-Bone Jumps Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
T-Bone Jumps Again
Last played on
Shes The Most Unsleepingest Woman
T‐Bone Walker
Shes The Most Unsleepingest Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Shake It Baby
T‐Bone Walker
Shake It Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Shake It Baby
Last played on
Im Waiting For Your Call
T‐Bone Walker
Im Waiting For Your Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Im Waiting For Your Call
Last played on
YOURE MY BEST POKER HAND
T‐Bone Walker
YOURE MY BEST POKER HAND
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
YOURE MY BEST POKER HAND
Last played on
Every Day I Have The Blues
T‐Bone Walker
Every Day I Have The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Every Day I Have The Blues
Last played on
Ain't That Cold Baby
T‐Bone Walker
Ain't That Cold Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Ain't That Cold Baby
Last played on
I Got The Blues
T‐Bone Walker
I Got The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
I Got The Blues
Last played on
T-Bone Boogie
T‐Bone Walker
T-Bone Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
T-Bone Boogie
Last played on
Two Bones And A Pick
T‐Bone Walker
Two Bones And A Pick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Two Bones And A Pick
Last played on
Life?s Too Short
T‐Bone Walker
Life?s Too Short
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Life?s Too Short
Last played on
Hustle Is On
T‐Bone Walker
Hustle Is On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Hustle Is On
Last played on
Street Walking Woman
T‐Bone Walker
Street Walking Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb4.jpglink
Street Walking Woman
Last played on
