Glintshake (Russian: ГШ) is a Russian rock band, playing music in genres of indie and art punk rock, before 2015 of garage,, psychedelic and punk rock. It was founded in 2012 in Moscow and now consist of Ekaterina Shilonosova (vocal, guitar), Yevgeni Gorbunov (guitar), Yegor Sargsyan (bass guitar) and Alexey Yevlanov (drums).

