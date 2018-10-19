Brendan BensonBorn 14 November 1970
Brendan Benson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlwl.jpg
1970-11-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1999057-4be4-40f5-bfc9-c33b362a94e5
Brendan Benson Biography (Wikipedia)
Brendan Benson (born November 14, 1970) is an American musician and singer-songwriter. He plays guitar, bass guitar, keyboard, and drums. He has released six solo albums and is a member of the band The Raconteurs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brendan Benson Tracks
Sort by
Eyes On The Horizon (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2009)
Brendan Benson
Eyes On The Horizon (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Garbage Day (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2009)
Brendan Benson
Garbage Day (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
A Whole Lot Better (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2009)
Brendan Benson
A Whole Lot Better (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
It's Your Choice
Brendan Benson
It's Your Choice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
It's Your Choice
Last played on
Half A Boy
Brendan Benson
Half A Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Half A Boy
Last played on
Tiny Spark
Brendan Benson
Tiny Spark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Tiny Spark
Last played on
Metarie + Clip
Brendan Benson
Metarie + Clip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Metarie + Clip
Last played on
Metarie
Brendan Benson
Metarie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Metarie
Last played on
Cold Heart
Brendan Benson
Cold Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Cold Heart
Last played on
Cold Hands, Warm Heart (6 Music Session, 27 Jun 2005)
Brendan Benson
Cold Hands, Warm Heart (6 Music Session, 27 Jun 2005)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
What I'm Looking For (6 Music Session, 27 Jun 2005)
Brendan Benson
What I'm Looking For (6 Music Session, 27 Jun 2005)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Strong Boy (6 Music Session, 27 Jun 2005)
Brendan Benson
Strong Boy (6 Music Session, 27 Jun 2005)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Spit It Out (6 Music Session, 27 Jun 2005)
Brendan Benson
Spit It Out (6 Music Session, 27 Jun 2005)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
SHE'S TRYING TO POISON ME
Brendan Benson
SHE'S TRYING TO POISON ME
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
SHE'S TRYING TO POISON ME
Last played on
I Don't Wanna See You Anymore
Brendan Benson
I Don't Wanna See You Anymore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Rejuvenate Me
Brendan Benson
Rejuvenate Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Rejuvenate Me
Last played on
Bad For Me
Brendan Benson
Bad For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Bad For Me
Last played on
Cold Hands
Brendan Benson
Cold Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Cold Hands
Last played on
When I Was Young
Brendan Benson
When I Was Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
When I Was Young
Last played on
Folk Singer
Brendan Benson
Folk Singer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Folk Singer
Last played on
Pretty Baby
Brendan Benson
Pretty Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Pretty Baby
Last played on
You're Quiet
Brendan Benson
You're Quiet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
You're Quiet
Last played on
What I'm Looking For
Brendan Benson
What I'm Looking For
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
What I'm Looking For
Last played on
Cold Hands, Warm Heart
Brendan Benson
Cold Hands, Warm Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Cold Hands, Warm Heart
Last played on
Better Days
Brendan Benson
Better Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Better Days
Last played on
Good to Me
Brendan Benson
Good to Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Good to Me
Last played on
Feel like Taking You Home
Brendan Benson
Feel like Taking You Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwl.jpglink
Feel like Taking You Home
Last played on
Brendan Benson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist