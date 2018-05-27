Melanie DienerBorn 1967
Melanie Diener
1967
Melanie Diener Tracks
Symphony No 8 (Veni creator spiritus)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 8 (Veni creator spiritus)
Symphony No 8 (Veni creator spiritus)
Last played on
Symphony No 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand' (Closing scene from 'Faust')
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand' (Closing scene from 'Faust')
Symphony No 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand' (Closing scene from 'Faust')
Last played on
2 Ballads Op 12 - Jane Grey
Arnold Schoenberg
2 Ballads Op 12 - Jane Grey
2 Ballads Op 12 - Jane Grey
Performer
Last played on
Symphony No 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand' (Veni creator spiritus)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand' (Veni creator spiritus)
Symphony No 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand' (Veni creator spiritus)
Last played on
Le Villi - Opera Vers. Revised In 2 Acts
Giacomo Puccini
Le Villi - Opera Vers. Revised In 2 Acts
Le Villi - Opera Vers. Revised In 2 Acts
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 32: Brahms & Mahler
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-07T00:13:17
7
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 32: Brahms & Mahler
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-31T00:13:17
31
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
