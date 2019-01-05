Steven IsserlisBorn 19 December 1958
Steven Isserlis CBE (born 19 December 1958) is a British cellist. He is distinguished for his diverse repertoire, distinctive sound deployed with his use of gut strings and command of phrasing.
Élégie, Op 24
Gabriel Fauré
Élégie, Op 24
Donkey and Driver
Hubert Léonard
Donkey and Driver
Geme la torterella (La finta giardiniera)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Geme la torterella (La finta giardiniera)
Adagio and Allegro in A flat major, Op 70
Robert Schumann
Adagio and Allegro in A flat major, Op 70
Adagio for cello and orchestra, Op 38
Woldemar Bargiel
Adagio for cello and orchestra, Op 38
Rondo in G minor, Op.94
Antonín Dvořák
Rondo in G minor, Op.94
Arpeggione Sonata in A minor, D821: I. Allegro moderato
Franz Schubert
Arpeggione Sonata in A minor, D821: I. Allegro moderato
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 65: II. Scherzo
Frédéric Chopin
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 65: II. Scherzo
Cello Sonata No 2 in D major, Op 58 (2nd mvt)
Felix Mendelssohn
Cello Sonata No 2 in D major, Op 58 (2nd mvt)
Pohadka
Leos Janáček
Pohadka
Lieux Retrouvés for cello and orchestra
Thomas Adès
Lieux Retrouvés for cello and orchestra
Oration (Concerto Elegiaco, for Cello and Orchestra)
Frank Bridge
Oration (Concerto Elegiaco, for Cello and Orchestra)
Cello Concerto No 1 in C major (1st mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Cello Concerto No 1 in C major (1st mvt)
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
Papillon, Op 77
Gabriel Fauré
Papillon, Op 77
Cello Sonata No 2 in D major, Op 58 (1st mvt)
Felix Mendelssohn
Cello Sonata No 2 in D major, Op 58 (1st mvt)
Violin Sonata in G minor, HWV 364b
George Frideric Handel
Violin Sonata in G minor, HWV 364b
Sonata in A minor D.821 for arpeggione (or viola or cello) and piano: 3rd mvt
Franz Schubert
Sonata in A minor D.821 for arpeggione (or viola or cello) and piano: 3rd mvt
Langsam (2nd movement) from Violin Concerto in D minor
Robert Schumann
Langsam (2nd movement) from Violin Concerto in D minor
Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major, H.I.105 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major, H.I.105 (3rd mvt)
The Fall of the Leaf
Imogen Holst
The Fall of the Leaf
Trio in A minor for clarinet, cello and piano, Op 40 (2nd mvt)
Carl Frühling
Trio in A minor for clarinet, cello and piano, Op 40 (2nd mvt)
Introduction and Polonaise brillante
Frédéric Chopin
Introduction and Polonaise brillante
Nie ma czego trzeba (arr. Isserlis)
Frédéric Chopin
Nie ma czego trzeba (arr. Isserlis)
Celllo Sonata in G minor, Op.65
Frédéric Chopin
Celllo Sonata in G minor, Op.65
Cello Sonata No 2 in G minor, Op 117
Gabriel Fauré
Cello Sonata No 2 in G minor, Op 117
Nocturne in C minor
Auguste Franchomme
Nocturne in C minor
Cello Sonata in G minor: 3rd movement Largo
Frédéric Chopin
Cello Sonata in G minor: 3rd movement Largo
Cello Concerto no. 2 in D major H.7b.2: 3rd movement; Rondo
Joseph Haydn
Cello Concerto no. 2 in D major H.7b.2: 3rd movement; Rondo
Double Concerto In A Minor Op.102 For Violin, Cello And Orchestra - 2nd mvt
Johannes Brahms
Double Concerto In A Minor Op.102 For Violin, Cello And Orchestra - 2nd mvt
Lied ohne Worte in D major for cello & piano, Op 109
Felix Mendelssohn
Lied ohne Worte in D major for cello & piano, Op 109
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85: 1. Adagio; Moderato
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85: 1. Adagio; Moderato
Romance in F Major, Op.36
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Romance in F Major, Op.36
Sonata in A major for violin or cello and piano
César Franck
Sonata in A major for violin or cello and piano
3 Romances (arr. Isserlis)
Clara Schumann
3 Romances (arr. Isserlis)
Sonata No 1 for cello and piano
Bohuslav Martinu
Sonata No 1 for cello and piano
Ritournelle for cello and piano, Op 25
Vítězslava Kaprálová
Ritournelle for cello and piano, Op 25
Suite no 4 in E flat Major BWV 1010. Bourree I and II
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite no 4 in E flat Major BWV 1010. Bourree I and II
Cello Concerto in A major Wq. 172 (3rd mvt)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Cello Concerto in A major Wq. 172 (3rd mvt)
Invocation
Gustav Holst
Invocation
Don Quixote, Op.35
Richard Strauss
Don Quixote, Op.35
Kinderszenen, Op. 15 no. 7: Träumerei
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen, Op. 15 no. 7: Träumerei
