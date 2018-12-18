Berri (born Rebecca Sleight, 1974, York) is an English singer, best known for her 1995 hit single, "The Sunshine After the Rain", which was originally recorded by Ellie Greenwich in 1968 and later was a hit for Elkie Brooks, reaching number 10 in 1977.

"The Sunshine After the Rain" was released twice, peaking at number 26 in the UK Singles Chart in December 1994, and, after a re-release, at number four in September 1995. For the first release, the credits were to New Atlantic/U4EA featuring Berri.

Berri received sole artist credit on the second release, which was the 45th biggest-selling UK single of 1995,[citation needed] and the 77th highest selling single of 1995 in Australia. "The Sunshine After the Rain" was also certified gold in Australia.

Her follow-up single, "Shine Like a Star", peaked at number 20 in the UK in December 1995. An album, About Time, was also released in 1996 in Japan. In 1998, Berri was the featured vocalist on the Hectors House track "Come and Get My Lovin", and contributed vocals to the track "Here Comes the Rain" for Indigo.[citation needed]