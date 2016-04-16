Séamus EnnisBorn 5 May 1919. Died 5 October 1982
Séamus Ennis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1919-05-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f18ee68b-19b0-4b18-8a91-e7c98ee4fab1
Séamus Ennis Biography (Wikipedia)
Séamus Ennis (Irish: Séamas Mac Aonghusa; 5 May 1919 – 5 October 1982) was an Irish musician, singer and Irish music collector. He was most noted for his uilleann pipe playing and was partly responsible for the revival of the instrument during the twentieth century, having co-founded Na Píobairí Uilleann, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of the uilleann pipes and its music. He is recognised for having preserved almost 2,000 Irish songs and dance-tunes as part of the work he did with the Irish Folklore Commission.
Ennis is widely regarded as one of the greatest uilleann pipers of all time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Séamus Ennis Tracks
Sort by
Just a Note
Séamus Ennis
Just a Note
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just a Note
Last played on
The Wandering Minstrel; Jackson's Morning Brush
Séamus Ennis
The Wandering Minstrel; Jackson's Morning Brush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wandering Minstrel; Jackson's Morning Brush
Last played on
CASADH AN tSUIGAN
Séamus Ennis
CASADH AN tSUIGAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CASADH AN tSUIGAN
Last played on
Johnny Seoige
Séamus Ennis
Johnny Seoige
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Seoige
Last played on
The Silver Spear/The Dublin Reel/Miss Monahan
Séamus Ennis
The Silver Spear/The Dublin Reel/Miss Monahan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Silver Spear/The Dublin Reel/Miss Monahan
Last played on
THE GOLD RING/UIRCHILL AN CHREAGAIN
Séamus Ennis
THE GOLD RING/UIRCHILL AN CHREAGAIN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE GOLD RING/UIRCHILL AN CHREAGAIN
Last played on
Whiskey In The Jar
Séamus Ennis
Whiskey In The Jar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiskey In The Jar
Last played on
Paddy ORafferty / The Gander In The Pratie Hole
Séamus Ennis
Paddy ORafferty / The Gander In The Pratie Hole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paddy ORafferty / The Gander In The Pratie Hole
Last played on
The Bucks of Oranmore / The Sligo Maid Lament
Séamus Ennis
The Bucks of Oranmore / The Sligo Maid Lament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bucks of Oranmore / The Sligo Maid Lament
Last played on
The Mary Anne McHugh
Séamus Ennis
The Mary Anne McHugh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mary Anne McHugh
Last played on
Pipe On The Hob/Am Buachaille Ban/East Of Glendart
Séamus Ennis
Pipe On The Hob/Am Buachaille Ban/East Of Glendart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Sick is it Tea You Want?
Séamus Ennis
When Sick is it Tea You Want?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gol Na Mban 'San Ar
Séamus Ennis
Gol Na Mban 'San Ar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gol Na Mban 'San Ar
Last played on
The Merry Blacksmith, The Rainy Day, The Silver Spear
Séamus Ennis
The Merry Blacksmith, The Rainy Day, The Silver Spear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captain Wedderburn
Séamus Ennis
Captain Wedderburn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captain Wedderburn
Last played on
Johnny Cope
Séamus Ennis
Johnny Cope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Cope
Last played on
Smash the windows / Drops of Brandy / Tenpenny piece / A fig for a kiss
Séamus Ennis
Smash the windows / Drops of Brandy / Tenpenny piece / A fig for a kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salamanca / Hand me down the tackle / Merry Blacksmith / The beauty spot
Séamus Ennis
Salamanca / Hand me down the tackle / Merry Blacksmith / The beauty spot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bucks Of Oranmore
Séamus Ennis
The Bucks Of Oranmore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bucks Of Oranmore
Last played on
Séamus Ennis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist