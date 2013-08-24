Deep Sea ArcadeSydney, Australia psychedelic indie rock band
Deep Sea Arcade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1880858-d4a0-4adf-b96a-9878811bfe86
Deep Sea Arcade Biography (Wikipedia)
Deep Sea Arcade are a psychedelic indie rock band from Sydney, Australia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deep Sea Arcade Tracks
Sort by
Seen No Right
Deep Sea Arcade
Seen No Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seen No Right
Last played on
Granite City
Deep Sea Arcade
Granite City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Granite City
Last played on
Girls
Deep Sea Arcade
Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwb86.jpglink
Girls
Last played on
Steam
Deep Sea Arcade
Steam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steam
Last played on
Lonely In Your Arms
Deep Sea Arcade
Lonely In Your Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonely In Your Arms
Last played on
Deep Sea Arcade Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist