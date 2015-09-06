Andy ClarkeUK folk musician
Andy Clarke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1866278-bf43-4d98-8245-fcbc06c8f05e
Andy Clarke Tracks
Sort by
Kernow Set
James Dumbleton with Andy Clarke
Kernow Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kernow Set
Performer
Last played on
The Smuggler
James Dumbleton with Andy Clarke
The Smuggler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Smuggler
Performer
Last played on
HALF HANNNIKIN (feat. Steve Tyler)
Andy Clarke
HALF HANNNIKIN (feat. Steve Tyler)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HALF HANNNIKIN (feat. Steve Tyler)
Last played on
Back to artist