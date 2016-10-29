DriveblindFormed 2001. Disbanded 2009
Driveblind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f18538d1-4943-4fc6-8699-663f43f4d41d
Driveblind Biography (Wikipedia)
Driveblind formed in Aberdeen in Scotland in 2001. Originally a two-piece singer-songwriter partnership comprising Nick Tyler and Terry McDermott, they recorded a few songs on cassette, later recruiting other band members to complete the band.
After quickly establishing themselves on their local music scene, they played several well-attended shows in Aberdeen before then heading across the Atlantic Ocean to perform shows in New York and Los Angeles. A weekend of gigs at the Viper Room in Hollywood, California led to them being noticed by music industry representatives.
They released their debut album on 24 October 2006, via Geffen Records. This band is no longer active since 2008/2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Driveblind Tracks
Sort by
The Fool Rides Again
Driveblind
The Fool Rides Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fool Rides Again
Last played on
Autumn Red
Driveblind
Autumn Red
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autumn Red
Last played on
Driveblind Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist