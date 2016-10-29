Driveblind formed in Aberdeen in Scotland in 2001. Originally a two-piece singer-songwriter partnership comprising Nick Tyler and Terry McDermott, they recorded a few songs on cassette, later recruiting other band members to complete the band.

After quickly establishing themselves on their local music scene, they played several well-attended shows in Aberdeen before then heading across the Atlantic Ocean to perform shows in New York and Los Angeles. A weekend of gigs at the Viper Room in Hollywood, California led to them being noticed by music industry representatives.

They released their debut album on 24 October 2006, via Geffen Records. This band is no longer active since 2008/2009.