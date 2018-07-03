Havelock NelsonComposer. Born 25 May 1917. Died 5 August 1996
Havelock Nelson
1917-05-25
Havelock Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Havelock Nelson (25 May 1917 – 5 August 1996) was an Irish composer and conductor.
Havelock Nelson Tracks
Dirty Work
Havelock Nelson
Dirty Work
Dirty Work
Lovely Jimmie - no.1 from 4 Irish Songs
Havelock Nelson
Lovely Jimmie - no.1 from 4 Irish Songs
Lovely Jimmie - no.1 from 4 Irish Songs
