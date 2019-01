Mahendra Kapoor (9 January 1934 – 27 September 2008) was an Indian playback singer.

In a long career spanning decades, his repertoire included popular songs such as 'Chalo ek baar phir se Ajnabi ban jayen hum dono' (Gumrah), and 'Neele gagan ke tale' (Hamraaz). His name however became most closely associated with patriotic songs including 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' in Manoj Kumar's film Upkaar. In 1972, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. He lent his voice to actor Manoj Kumar in most of his films and had a lengthy association with director-producer B.R. Chopra.