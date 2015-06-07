Robert WardBlues musician. Born 15 October 1938. Died 25 December 2008
Robert Ward
1938-10-15
Robert Ward Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Ward (October 15, 1938 – December 25, 2008) was an American blues and soul guitarist. He was known for founding the Ohio Untouchables, the band that later would become the Ohio Players. He played the guitar with a unique tone soaked in vibrato coming from a Magnatone amplifier.
Robert Ward Tracks
These Girls Never Saw A Spirit
Robert Ward
These Girls Never Saw A Spirit
These Girls Never Saw A Spirit
Wouldn't It Be A Merry Christmas
Robert Ward
Wouldn't It Be A Merry Christmas
Wouldn't It Be A Merry Christmas
Robert Ward Links
