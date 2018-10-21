John EvansonOrganist / accompanist / bass vocalist
John Evanson
John Evanson Tracks
King Herod and the Cock
Benjamin Britten
King Herod and the Cock
King Herod and the Cock
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 11: Stockhausen
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-19T00:15:49
