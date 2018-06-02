The Strokes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Strokes are an American rock band from New York City. Formed in 1998, the band is composed of singer Julian Casablancas, lead guitarist Nick Valensi, rhythm guitarist Albert Hammond Jr., bassist Nikolai Fraiture, and drummer Fabrizio Moretti. Following the conclusion of five-album deals with RCA and Rough Trade, the band has continued to release new music through Casablancas' Cult Records.
Met with widespread critical acclaim, the Strokes' 2001 debut, Is This It, helped usher in the garage rock revival movement of the early-21st century—and ranks number eight on Rolling Stone's 100 Best Debut Albums of All Time, number two on Rolling Stone's 100 Best Albums of the '00s, 199 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and number four in the NME top 500 albums of all time.
The Strokes Tracks
Sort by
Someday
Reptilia
Juicebox
The Modern Age
Last Nite
Is This It
When It Started
Call Me Back
Hard To Explain
12:51
You Only Live Once
Heart In A Cage
Latest The Strokes News
The Strokes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Alex Turner explains how Arctic Monkeys made Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
-
Arctic Monkeys' pick - Jo and Simon's Record Store
-
Alex Turner: "I'd reached a point where I couldn't get it going on the guitar anymore"
-
Arctic Monkeys: Bowie came to see us and our tour manager kicked him out his seat!
-
“I ended up making a world of my own” – Alex Turner on the new Arctic Monkeys album
-
Arctic Monkeys will be back with a new album in 2018!
-
Julian Casablancas: Art & Pop Need To Come Together
-
Arctic Monkeys talk to Jo Whiley at the BRITs
-
Albert Hammond Jr. chats with Liz Kershaw
-
Album of the Year: AM by Arctic Monkeys