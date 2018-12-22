The ChimesScottish dance trio, late 80s / early 90s. Formed 1989
The Chimes
1989
The Chimes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chimes were a successful dance music trio. Pauline Henry (born in Jamaica) with Mike Peden and James Locke from Edinburgh, in Scotland. They are best known for their hits "Heaven" and a remake of U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," which became a UK Top Ten hit.
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
Heaven
Heaven
True Love
True Love
